Killeen ISD Board receives update on March 10 middle school stabbing death

KILLEEN, Texas(KXXV) — Killeen ISD’s Board of Trustees received a legal update Tuesday on the internal investigation into the March 10 incident at Roy J. Smith Middle School, calling the event both “tragic and shocking.”

While board members said they would like to share more about the findings, they noted in a statement that federal privacy laws and an ongoing criminal case prevent them from releasing details at this time.

The board is working closely with Superintendent Jo Ann Fey to explore additional safety measures across all KISD campuses. Officials said they’re committed to ongoing conversations with the community to help strengthen campus security.

