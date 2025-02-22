Killeen crossing guard braving the cold to keep our kids safe

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — “It’s not a cakewalk— I wish people would understand that we put our lives out online every time we go out in the intersection or out on the street," Terri Lockhart, the cross guard at Clifton Park Elementary, said.

The cross-guard is known for wearing costumes.

There are 92 cross-guards employed with KISD.

KISD Job fair will be held at Harker Heights High School on March 29.

"I can't even begin to count how many times I have almost been struck by a vehicle because they are too busy, probably on the phone or really not paying attention," Terri Lockhart, cross guard, said.

This describes every day for Terri Lockhart a retired mom and military wife now serving as one of the killeen ISD's 92 crossing guards for the past 6 years.

"To be honest, it's the people and the kids because when you can get them to wave to you, and they are so excited to see you, and you have them stop by and say you are such a blessing, you make my day the only reason I get up out of bed is that I know you are going to be there waving at me and that gets my day going—that to me is a reward within its self,” Lockhart said.

Her popularity beeps true. Despite subfreezing temperatures this week, Lockhart tells me the cold has not phased the NewYork native at all.

"We're just like the postman. We gotta be out here rain, sleet, summer, all that other stuff," Lockhart said.

"I don't have a job without the kids, and the kids can't cross without me,” Lockhart continued.

"So y'all need each other,” 25 News reporter Epiphany La’Sha asked.

“We need each other absolutely," Lockhart answered.

To help the kids have fun while staying safe, she uses costumes on Fridays like this Kermit the Frog outfit. Lockhart says it helps keep the energy going as the kids and parents start their day.

"You know the hustle and bustle from Monday through Thursday and Friday is that we got one more day before the weekend," Lockhart said,

The district is looking to hire more crossing guards, which includes a job fair set for March 29 at Harker Heights High School.

