Killeen City Council approves 4% COLA raise for city employees, neighbors frustrated with decision

KILLEEN, Texas(KXXV) — On Tuesday, Killeen City council members unanimously approved another pay increase for the City Manager—who now makes a salary that tops a quarter of a million dollars.



4% COLA raise approved

The city manager now makes over $280,000

Citizen's concern of raise with issues still at hand

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“To deserve a salary that is more than 350% higher than the average person residing here in Killeen,” a neighbor said during a public comment.

Citizens stepped up to the podium on Tuesday to explain why they believe the city manager does not deserve a pay raise.

“We need a grocery store in North Killeen. Why? Maybe some of those items are connected. You are responsible for directing the collection of Texas and fees owed,” the same neighbor said with an interpreter.

“The city of Leander fired him with cause for doing everything he is doing here and again," another neighbor said. "Where are the jobs? All he did was build houses."

City leaders declined to comment on the public comments. They said they would avoid responding to false reports since every citizen could share their opinions.

“This man does not deserve what he is earning get rid of him,” the neighbor said.

“The mayor now calls for a closed meeting,” Debbie Nash-King said.

And almost two hours later, after the executive session.

“The increase is a 4 percent COLA only no increase in salary but a 4 percent COLA which would take his salary to 280,800.02,” Mayor King said.

COLA is a cost-of-living adjustment. Cagle was previously making 10,000 less after receiving a salary increase in 2023, going from 250,000 a year to 270,000.

The City says this vote is not a pay raise and points out that every city employee received one. 2 council members were not present to vote.

“Motion carries 5 to 0,” said Mayor King.

Cagle has been employed since 2019 with the City of Killeen with more than 35 years of experience.

“Beware of the quiet man because while others speak, he watches, and while others act, he plans. And when they finally rest, he strikes.

“I am the quiet man,” said a neighbor through an interpreter.

The city declined to talk to me about the public comment regarding the city manager's pay increase. One thing of note: the city manager in Austin is the highest-paid city manager in Texas, making double what's paid in Killeen.

Follow Epiphany on social media!