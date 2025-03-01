Killeen business owner closes shop due to unexpected illness

KILLEEN, Texas(KXXV) — "I should have probably walked away maybe about two years ago " Enilsa Brown, owner of Enilsa Skin Essentials, said.



Enilsa Brown closed shop in January.

GoFundme set to help offset medical and home expenses.

YouTube page is still active and offers free advice.

Enilsa Brown is an esthetician from Puerto Rico who has lived in Killeen since 1972.

She tells me she loves the community and tries to give back for as much as our neighbors have given to her.

"Instead of saying I'm Puerto Rican I always say I'm Texa-rican," Brown said.

She has been doing skin work since the late 1990s and has owned this business for ten years.

About 3 years ago she was diagnosed with liver cancer. She pushed through because she loves helping people feel beautiful, but she closed her in-person business in January to focus on her health.

"I had to turn everything in on the 31st. On the 29th I was closing everything. Yes—so it was tough very hard," Brown said.

She was diagnosed with kidney cancer and had all cancer cells removed and continued serving the community.

"They were watching my liver and so then it went all the way to stage 4," said Brown.

She needed a living kidney donor with o positive or o negative blood. No one in her family was a match until she had a conversation with her daughter.

"She's like I'm doing this. I'm going to get tested so she is my donor. She will be going in at the same time," Brown said.

Enilsa tells me she's been busy helping her friends through her YouTube channel, which has almost a million followers.

"And it gives you that freedom to say hey you need to not work on your skin let the professionals work with you," Brown said.

She's been overwhelmed by her medical and other regular expenses, but our neighbors have provided a helping hand almost meeting the goal of her online fundraiser.

" Besides the GofundMe is there any other way the community can help you?,” 25 News Reporter Epiphany La’Sha, asked.

“Prayer hahaha, I love prayer it moves the hand of God," Brown answered.

Enilsa is set to have her surgery on Monday.

