Kick heard 'round the world, as Baylor beats TCU 37-34

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The second edition of the Bluebonnet Battle was truly something out of a movie.

Baylor's Isaiah Hankins makes the game-winning kick to beat TCU 37-34 and Baylor Nation responded to beating their rival by storming the field and taking over McLane Stadium.

"When you look at Isaiah and you look at just the resilience of that kid...I mean he's someone that started one year, struggled, then start the next and came and is playing well," head coach Dave Aranda said.

Baylor Nation storms the field after a game winning FG to beat TCU #SicEm #Baylor #BU pic.twitter.com/e45CGk2407 — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) November 3, 2024

"Whatever you put in front of him, he knocks it down. Couldn't be more proud. I think when you have Isaiah and he's going through all that, you know when it's at the end of it that he's gonna come through," Aranda said.

"When Trigg got the first down, Hank been 100% all week. So, we knew it was gonna be game. Just sat there and waited for history to be made," defensive lineman Elinus Noel III said.

All this happened when the Bears celebrated the 10th anniversary of the 2013-2013 back-to-back Big 12 champions. A win like this was quite a way to pay tribute to past Baylor greats.

"Really just getting to honor them with this win was the kind of the biggest thing. That was also another focal point going into the week. Coach Aranda talking about these teams, they're gonna be there. So basically, how do we wanna be remembered just moving forward with this TCU team cause this is the oldest rivalry in Texas. Coming out on top is always a great thing," wide receiver Josh Cameron said.

Baylor was 2-4 not too long ago. Now they have won three straight games and are just one win away from becoming bowl eligible. That success is leading to even more confidence on and off the field.

"People could look at this team and see that there's talent and see that there's an ability and maybe we're this close or that close or whatever people could see that. I think the team could feel that, too," Aranda said.

"When you're 2-4 or whatever it is, it gets to be hard, especially when you're three and whatever the year before. When you start having success and there starts to be belief and then it aids with what they thought earlier in the season, it can blow up pretty quick. I think you're seeing that right now," he said.

Baylor enters another bye week. The next time we see the Bears will be Nov. 16 on the road against West Virginia.

