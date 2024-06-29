Kempner Water customer worries over children's safety during boil water notice

KEMPNER, Texas (KXXV) — A local woman is worried about her daughter’s unexplained rash and believes it is because of the Kempner water.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"My heart just dropped,” Kempner resident Courtney Meza said.

For months, customers of Kempner Water Supply have faced several issues, including loss of water service, problems with water pressure...

And now, a boil water notice was put into place after it was discovered that there wasn't enough chlorine in the water.

Courtney Meza lives in Kempner...and believes the water is causing her daughter skin problems.

She tells me the day after he three-year-old daughter got into this discolored water from their tap -- she woke up the next day with a rash covering her stomach.

"I’m just worried about my kids and their health issues at this point,” Meza said.

I spoke with KWC’s general manager Bruce Sorenson to find out what's going on.

He tells me it's an issue with the amount of leftover chlorine in the water after it's been disinfected.

Although he says boil water notices aren't issued often in Kempner, Meza tells me there have been several...and that is causing even more stress for her family.

Her message to Kempner Water Supply is simple.

"Please get the water back so my kids can be safe,” Meza said.

