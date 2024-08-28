Kempner residents express frustration, demand action to fix water issues

KEMPNER, Texas (KXXV) — Frustrated, irritated and confused residents packed Kempner City Hall Tuesday night. Several people spoke in front of the mayor of Kempner, city council members and two state representatives.

Most of the comments revolved around cost, health, and transparency.

The meeting came after months of water issues. Kempner is still under a boil water notice, and it doesn’t appear to be lifting anytime soon.

"We heard some really great information from Representatives Spiller and Buckley on what’s been done by their offices to look into this situation and try to find a resolution,” Mayor JW Wilkerson said.

“Also, what has and has not been done by the Kempner Water Supply Corporation."

State Representative David Spiller and Wilkerson made it clear at the meeting that they are interested in a resolution, not in pointing fingers.

Funding was the solution that was brought up repeatedly. Kempner Water Supply needs funding, programs and grants to start covering the costs for infrastructure projects. As Spiller said, someone has to apply for it.

With applications closed for next year, the earliest Kempner Water Supply could apply again is 2025, but it might not go into effect until 2026.

"I believe the last time they applied for any grants was 2005 or 2006,” Wilkerson said.

“That's a big issue for me, and I think it's a big issue for a lot of the people who were here last night."

This meeting was the first of many. Yet, our community is holding out hope that something may change soon.

"It's not just about right now. It's because we took action together as a community, so we appreciate you backing us up. It's time for a change. The Kempner Water Supply is going to hear from all of us," a Kempner resident said.

