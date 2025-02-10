Kempner leads the way with tax transparency policy, unprecedented access to city spending

KEMPNER, Texas (KXXV) — In an effort to maintain transparency and accountability, Kempner City Manager Rebecca Ramos has introduced a policy that will provide residents with direct access to how taxpayer dollars are spent.

“Our mayor and our city council demand full transparency and accountability, and as city manager, it’s my job to ensure it happens,” Ramos said.

The policy aims to offer a clearer view of city spending. Under the system, when a city employee uses a city-issued credit card, detailed documentation of the purchase will be available to the public. Residents will be able to access this information at City Hall without needing to file an open records request.

“We’ve always been fully transparent. This is just putting it in writing now. It’s the philosophy we’ve always held. It’s the way we’ve always done business. It’s just simply now in writing,” Ramos said.

Although Ramos emphasized that this new policy would not eliminate open records requests, it will make it easier for residents to access certain information without the process. The City Secretary will oversee the collection and distribution of the relevant documents to residents upon request.

“I feel that our citizens need to be assured that their elected officials have their best interests in mind,” Ramos said. “Our city council and our mayor are very aware of our citizens’ needs.”

The policy marks a step forward in building trust between the city and its residents, fostering greater governmental accountability and transparency.

“When you’re adopting policies or ordinances to ensure that your city is moving forward, having input from your citizens gives you the confidence that you’re moving in the right direction,” Ramos said.

