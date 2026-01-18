Keeping Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy alive in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco residents reflect on Dr. King's legacy and dream.



MLK Day became a federal holiday in 1983

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that," said Dr. King

Dr. King was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 1964

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“In today's times, we are seeing so much division," said Bettie Beard, director of Parents Against Crime Coalition.

Bettie Beard is taking this weekend to reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream and vision he had for all mankind, which Beard said includes all of Central Texas and beyond.

“Dr. King was not just about being an activist for getting things changed, like voting and just getting justice for everyone that he could. He was also about educating, he was about unity and bringing our communities together," said Beard.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to ending segregation, achieving equality and justice, and rights for African Americans. With Dr. King’s 43rd MLK Day recognition approaching, Beard isn’t the only one reflecting on how his dream is impacting local residents.

Jeannette Bell, a local resident, said Waco has more work to do in keeping Dr. King’s fight at the forefront in today’s society.

"Right now, we’re going through some trying times. We must unite and let there be peace and unity. We must come together, come together, and as one unit and one love," said local resident Jeanette Bell.

Keeping unity and peace today could mean encouraging each other and spreading kindness.

“He believed in encouraging people. He believed in keeping hope alive. He believed in us trying to achieve the dream. He believed in people having the opportunity to have success," said Beard.

Bell said her passion to continue Dr. King’s legacy in Waco started years ago.

“I was in Atlanta, Georgia, during the civil rights movement…that’s what motivated me in the 1960’s to do what I‘m doing now. I’m very inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King," said Bell.

Beard said we need more of Dr. King’s messages in our own backyard.

“ Dr. King needs to be celebrated because we’re going to always get those positive messages that we need in building community," said Beard.

Follow Chantale on social media!