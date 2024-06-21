June Fest in the Park to raise money for Golinda's City Park

GOLINDA, Texas (KXXV) — With a population of less than 700, the City Park holds a special place in Golinda residents' hearts.

“We came from areas where the City Park was the focal point for the kids and everything that happened in the community, and that been something we really desired,” said City Secretary, Lisa Faulkner.

The City of Golinda is putting on June Fest in the Park on Saturday — they are raising money to improve the park in their community.

“We really have not had the funds to develop the park, so this is going to be our biggest fundraiser,” said Golinda's Mayor, Jo Farar.

Proceeds will go towards improving playground equipment and a walking path at the City Park — the goal is to hold June Fest every year.

