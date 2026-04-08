Jamie Johnson named head volleyball coach at University High School

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco ISD announces Jamie Johnson as the new head volleyball coach for the University Trojans.

Johnson arrives from DeSoto High School.

"I am super excited. I am overwhelmed with excitement. I just love the opportunity that I'm going to get here and so I'm happy to be here. I'm ready to be a Trojan, I'm ready to make some magic happen," she said.

I got to see Johnson meet with the team for the first time and she spoke on what messages were sent to the players.

"It was just really about just empowering them to understand like I'm here for you guys. We are going to do some different things this year, but we're going to continue to operate in a spirit of excellence and build on our program," she said.

Johnson tells me the staff at the University is making her a Trojan for her, and she officially starts in August.

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