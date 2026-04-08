Former Baylor basketball great Melissa Jones passes away at 36

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Former Baylor Bear basketball great Melissa Jones passes away at 36.

Baylor women's basketball released a statement:

The Baylor Family mourns the loss of 2011 alum Melissa Jones.



Her impact on our women’s basketball program will not be forgotten. Please keep the Jones family and the Baylor women’s basketball program in your prayers during this time. pic.twitter.com/eOvNHXO7Qa — Baylor Women's Basketball (@BaylorWBB) April 8, 2026

Jones was also named the 2011 Big 12 Female Sportsperson of the Year. She also left an impact off the court — being one of five nominees selected to the Baylor Homecoming Court based on scholarship, philanthropy, spiritual commitment and poise.

Melissa Jones jersey (No. 5) was retired by the program.

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