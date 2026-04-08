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Former Baylor basketball great Melissa Jones passes away at 36

Melissa Jones
Eric Gay/AP
Baylor's Melissa Jones (5)) celebrates the team's win over South Dakota State's in a second-round NCAA women's college basketball tournament game in Lubbock, Tuesday, March 24, 2009.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Melissa Jones
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WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Former Baylor Bear basketball great Melissa Jones passes away at 36.

Baylor women's basketball released a statement:

Jones was also named the 2011 Big 12 Female Sportsperson of the Year. She also left an impact off the court — being one of five nominees selected to the Baylor Homecoming Court based on scholarship, philanthropy, spiritual commitment and poise.

Melissa Jones jersey (No. 5) was retired by the program.

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