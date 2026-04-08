Central Texas teams prepare for high school soccer state championship

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The end of the High School soccer season is here.

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Soccer State Championship preview

It all comes down to Thursday as Salado and La Vega look to lift the state title trophy.

For the Salado girls, they will be competing in their first state championship. The Lady Eagles come into this game only having one loss on the season.

Motivation is high for Salado as last season they lost in the semifinals. They faced the defending champs in Celina, who look to repeat.

On the other side, the La Vega boy's soccer team will also compete in their first state championship. The Pirates took care of business in a 3-1 victory to punch their ticket to the state title.

La Vega soccer is going to the State Championship @LaVegaISD @lvpirates pic.twitter.com/GvytuEdJ9x — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) April 4, 2026

When the players hit the field, head coach Manny Gibson spoke on what he expects.

"I'm expecting, honestly, if we play the way we can play, keep focusing on what we need to focus on, I expect we'll have the same result come Thursday," Gibson said.

The Lady Eagles will play at 11 a.m. while La Vega hits the field at 1:30 p.m.

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