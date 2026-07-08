FRISCO, Texas (KXXV) — This is the seventh Big 12 Media Day with Dave Aranda representing Baylor football.

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All eyes on Dave Aranda as Baylor football's Big 12 Media Day wraps up

It's no secret that fans were questioning the decision by Baylor to bring back Aranda for another season.

Last year, the Bears under performed and didn't qualify for a bowl game. With this season, Aranda has made changes in taking a step back on calling defense and changing the way the Bears recruit.

Another aspect Aranda has changed is being more open towards Baylor nation.

"I wanted to try to open up more. I could feel myself kind of closing in, you know. You got the Max Holloway and Conor McGregor fight this Saturday. I'm excited for that fight. But you know, the one of those guys is gonna be covering up and trying to protect and I could feel myself do that and I don't want to do that. To not do that means kind of open up and let people in and do all that," Aranda said.

A moniker the team has come up with this season — kill or be killed. Aranda tells me why the players chose that saying.

"The goal is for the players to lead the team and to be the message boards of what we're about and take ownership of this team. When they're talking about, hey, what's the mantra for us and what we want to be known as — It was that," he said.

"What goes into that is everything counts, everything matters, right? There is no starting slow. There is no easing off the gas pedal in the fourth quarter because we're up. Every play is a war, and we're here to win it. And so it's good to hear them speak that," Aranda said.

With media days wrapping up, the Bears attention shifts towards the beginning of the season in Atlanta on September 5 against Auburn.

You'll be able to watch that game here on 25 News!

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