Baylor gets ready for Big 12 Media Days at The Star in Frisco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Big 12 is taking over the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys for conference media days.

This is the first official look we get at the Baylor bears for the upcoming season.

The Bears have announced which players will be attending media days. A list that includes:

QB DJ Lagway

DE Kyler Jordan

DB Michael Allen

DT Jamaal Whyce Jr.

TE Matthew Klopfenstein

LB Kyland Reed

Looking specifically at the schedule of media days:

Tuesday, July 7

Arizona State

TE - Khamari Anderson

RB - Kyson Brown

LB - Zyrus Fiaseu

DL - C.J. Fite

OL - Jalen Klemm

DB - Lyrik Rawls

DB - Montana Warren

Baylor

DB - Michael Allen

DE - Kyler Jordan

TE - Matthew Klopfenstein

QB - DJ Lagway

LB - Kyland Reed

DL - Jamaal Whyce Jr.

BYU

QB - Bear Bachmeier

LB - Isaiah Glasker

DB - Evan Johnson

RB - LJ Martin

OL - Bruce Mitchell

DL - Keanu Tanuvasa

UCF

QB - Alonza Barnett III

DB - Jayden Bellamy

LB - Lewis Carter

OL - Preston Cushman

Colorado

TE - Zach Atkins

DB - Ben Finneseth

QB - Julian Lewis

DB - Naeten Mitchell

WR - Danny Scudero

DB - Cree Thomas

Houston

OL - McKenzie Agnello

DB - Jordan Allen

DL - Khalil Laufau

WR - Amare Thomas

DB - Kentrell Webb

QB - Conner Weigman

Oklahoma State

RB - Caleb Hawkins

DE - Jaleel Johnson

QB - Drew Mestemaker

LB - Ethan Wesloski

Texas Tech

TE - Terrance Carter Jr.

WR - Coy Eakin

DL - A.J. Holmes Jr.

DB - Brice Pollock

LB - Ben Roberts

OL - Sheridan Wilson

Wednesday, July 8

Arizona

OL - Tristan Bounds

LB - Taye Brown

DB - Jay'vion Cole

QB - Noah Fifita

WR - Chris Hunter III

DE - Tre Smith

WR - Tre Spivey

Cincinnati

QB - JC French

LB - Antwan Peek Jr.

OL - Evan Tengesdahl

OL - Taran Tyo

Iowa State

DB - David Coffey

RB - Aiden Flora

K - Kyle Konrardy

QB - Jaylen Raynor

DE - Isaac Terrell

Kansas

OL - Calvin Clements

DE - Leroy Harris III

DT - Blake Herold

LB - Trey Lathan

WR - Cameron Pickett

Kansas State

DB - Wesley Fair

RB - Joe Jackson

QB - Avery Johnson

LB - Rex Van Wyhe

TCU

QB - Jaden Craig

DT - Markis Deal

DT - Ansel Din-Mbuh

DB - Jamel Johnson

DE - Paul Oyewale

OL - Ben Taylor-Whitfield

Utah

QB - Devon Dampier

LB - Johnathan Hall

DE - Lance Holtzclaw

RB - Wayshawn Parker

West Virginia

WR - Jaden Bray

OL - Nick Krahe

DB - Geimere Latimer II

All eyes this season are on head coach Dave Aranda. This is his seventh Big 12 media day and he is in a win or go home situation.

Fans have speculated on the whether Aranda was going to be brought back after the bears didn't even make it to a bowl game last season.

All the attention may be on Aranda, but there's going to be eyes on the field to see quarterback DJ Lagway in action

The Florida transfer committed to the Bears back in January and takes over the position from Sawyer Robertson. This is offensive coordinator Jake Spavital's third year and they look to maintain their high-ranking offense going into this season.

Defense is also going to be a talking point. The Bears offense consistently is at the top of the conference rankings, but the defense has been at the bottom.

Baylor has a new defensive coordinator in Joe Klanderman. With key pieces return from injury, this is a team that is looking to prove themselves and it all begins on September 5 in Atlanta against Auburn

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