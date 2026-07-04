Baylor gets ready for Big 12 Media Days at The Star in Frisco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Big 12 is taking over the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys for conference media days.
This is the first official look we get at the Baylor bears for the upcoming season.
The Bears have announced which players will be attending media days. A list that includes:
QB DJ Lagway
DE Kyler Jordan
DB Michael Allen
DT Jamaal Whyce Jr.
TE Matthew Klopfenstein
LB Kyland Reed
Looking specifically at the schedule of media days:
Tuesday, July 7
Arizona State
TE - Khamari Anderson
RB - Kyson Brown
LB - Zyrus Fiaseu
DL - C.J. Fite
OL - Jalen Klemm
DB - Lyrik Rawls
DB - Montana Warren
Baylor
DB - Michael Allen
DE - Kyler Jordan
TE - Matthew Klopfenstein
QB - DJ Lagway
LB - Kyland Reed
DL - Jamaal Whyce Jr.
BYU
QB - Bear Bachmeier
LB - Isaiah Glasker
DB - Evan Johnson
RB - LJ Martin
OL - Bruce Mitchell
DL - Keanu Tanuvasa
UCF
QB - Alonza Barnett III
DB - Jayden Bellamy
LB - Lewis Carter
OL - Preston Cushman
Colorado
TE - Zach Atkins
DB - Ben Finneseth
QB - Julian Lewis
DB - Naeten Mitchell
WR - Danny Scudero
DB - Cree Thomas
Houston
OL - McKenzie Agnello
DB - Jordan Allen
DL - Khalil Laufau
WR - Amare Thomas
DB - Kentrell Webb
QB - Conner Weigman
Oklahoma State
RB - Caleb Hawkins
DE - Jaleel Johnson
QB - Drew Mestemaker
LB - Ethan Wesloski
Texas Tech
TE - Terrance Carter Jr.
WR - Coy Eakin
DL - A.J. Holmes Jr.
DB - Brice Pollock
LB - Ben Roberts
OL - Sheridan Wilson
Wednesday, July 8
Arizona
OL - Tristan Bounds
LB - Taye Brown
DB - Jay'vion Cole
QB - Noah Fifita
WR - Chris Hunter III
DE - Tre Smith
WR - Tre Spivey
Cincinnati
QB - JC French
LB - Antwan Peek Jr.
OL - Evan Tengesdahl
OL - Taran Tyo
Iowa State
DB - David Coffey
RB - Aiden Flora
K - Kyle Konrardy
QB - Jaylen Raynor
DE - Isaac Terrell
Kansas
OL - Calvin Clements
DE - Leroy Harris III
DT - Blake Herold
LB - Trey Lathan
WR - Cameron Pickett
Kansas State
DB - Wesley Fair
RB - Joe Jackson
QB - Avery Johnson
LB - Rex Van Wyhe
TCU
QB - Jaden Craig
DT - Markis Deal
DT - Ansel Din-Mbuh
DB - Jamel Johnson
DE - Paul Oyewale
OL - Ben Taylor-Whitfield
Utah
QB - Devon Dampier
LB - Johnathan Hall
DE - Lance Holtzclaw
RB - Wayshawn Parker
West Virginia
WR - Jaden Bray
OL - Nick Krahe
DB - Geimere Latimer II
All eyes this season are on head coach Dave Aranda. This is his seventh Big 12 media day and he is in a win or go home situation.
Fans have speculated on the whether Aranda was going to be brought back after the bears didn't even make it to a bowl game last season.
All the attention may be on Aranda, but there's going to be eyes on the field to see quarterback DJ Lagway in action
The Florida transfer committed to the Bears back in January and takes over the position from Sawyer Robertson. This is offensive coordinator Jake Spavital's third year and they look to maintain their high-ranking offense going into this season.
Defense is also going to be a talking point. The Bears offense consistently is at the top of the conference rankings, but the defense has been at the bottom.
Baylor has a new defensive coordinator in Joe Klanderman. With key pieces return from injury, this is a team that is looking to prove themselves and it all begins on September 5 in Atlanta against Auburn