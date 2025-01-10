'Jackpot Fever' hits Cameron: Neighbors rush to buy lottery tickets after $1 million win

CAMERON, Texas (KRHD) — A local convenience store in Cameron, Cameron Food Mart, is seeing an increase in lottery ticket purchases after selling a $1 million winning ticket.



A customer in Cameron won $1 million, playing the Texas Lottery "Hit 1,000,000" scratch-off.

According to Texas Lottery, that ticket was one of four grand prize winners — the second $1 million win since September.

Now, the convenience store, Cameron Food Mart, that sold the winning ticket has seen a surge in business, selling about $412 worth of lottery tickets within five hours of opening.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Oh, I should have bought that ticket, and I saw that ticket that night," Levi May, a regular customer, said.

Home is where the jackpot is.

In this case, it's Cameron.

"We always hear of everybody winning up in the big cities in north and around," Janet Hinson, another customer, said.

One of our neighbors won $1 million playing the Texas Lottery "Hit 1,000,000" scratch-off ticket — one of four grand prize-winning tickets.

15ABC talked to the manager of Cameron Food Mart, who actually sold the winning ticket.

"Yeah, I sold that ticket," Bimal Khadka said.

"I'm very happy. Our customer is a regular customer. I'm very happy for that."

He tells me that since then, business has been booming.

"Many people, you know, our regular customers and other new customers come over here to play the lottery," Khadka said.

"Right now, $412 tickets sold out," he said.

Neighbors like Janet Hinson and Levi May are trying their luck.

"What are you hoping comes out of that lottery ticket?," 15ABC asked.

"Oh, just a little bit of money at least to pay back what I spent," Hinson said.

And their advice —

"Just keep playing until maybe possibly you can win," Hinson said.

"You see that last ticket on the on the thing, you better take a chance because scary money can't win money," May said.

