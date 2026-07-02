BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announces Nicole Dalby as the new lead for its beach volleyball program.

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"It's kind of full circle": UMHB alum returns to coach Beach Volleyball

Dalby arrives after spending 11 seasons with Concordia University Texas. She graduated from UMHB in 2007 and is a native to Belton.

She tells me returning to the Cru is a full circle moment.

"It feels great. I'm really excited to get here, get started, kind of get settled into the program. It's kind of full circle a lot of different reasons why it's full circle, but I get to be back in Belton. It doesn't feel like home yet again, but I'm really excited to represent UMHB," Dalby said.

With Dalby returning to the Crusaders, she notices how much the University has grown since she was a student.

"I think the growth here has been insane. The facilities, they really take care of the facilities, the people, everything has been top notch since I've gotten here," she said.

UMHB beach volleyball has won three straight Division III AVCA Championships. A thriving program which Dalby will be taking over.

"Keep growing like beach volleyball is such a new sport at the Division 3 level and in the conference, and so it'll be really fun to just kind of like pioneer that," she said.

Beach volleyball season for UMHB begins in January.

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