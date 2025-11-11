'It's exciting': New food truck park set to open in Marlin

MARLIN, Texas — A new food truck park is opening in Marlin, aiming to bring more dining options and a sense of community to the area.



A new food truck park called C7’s is opening off Highway 6 in Marlin.

The park will feature multiple food trucks, including tacos, burgers, and wings.

The owner said the goal is to create a positive space that brings the community together.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“There’s not many places to eat here so I’m like why not bring a variety of food trucks,” said the owner of C7’s Food Park Jessie Carrizales.

And that’s exactly what he’s doing.

Jessie Carrizales is now less than a week away from opening a food truck park in Marlin.

Madison Myers C7's Food Park

“It’s been a long process but I’m excited to get started and see people here having a good time,” said Carrizales.

The park — called C7’s — sits right off highway 6 located at 520 North Highway 6.

25 News stopped by to see what neighbors can expect.

“We plan to bring three different food trucks, one will be a taco truck, a burger truck and a wing truck. This was a project I started back in July, one day I was at work and I just went for it. It’s been a long process but I’m finally doing the final touches,” said Carrizales.

But for Jessie it’s about more than just the food, it’s about bringing our community together.

“I really wanted to bring something different to Marlin. I feel like there has been a lot of negativity brought to Marlin in the last few years so I just wanted to do something positive and bring the community together,” said Carrizales.

The grand opening for the park is Saturday November 15th at 2:00 p.m. There will be food, music and vendors.

More information on the food park can be found on their Facebook page here.

