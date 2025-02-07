'It's despicable': Local girl scout's mini library project becomes target to vandalism

BREMOND, Texas (KRHD) — Kaitlyn Simons expressed her heartbreak after discovering her 'Leave A Book, Take A Book' library in Bremond was recently vandalized.



Simons built this library to give our neighbors in Bremond access to books while the public library is closed.

Kaitlyn and her mother, Sandi, stopped by the mini library earlier this week to add new books to it when they noticed the hardware on the doors was missing, and almost all the books were gone.

The 'Leave A Book, Take A Book' library took Simons 31 hours to finish.

Kaitlyn is planning on repairing the mini library and assured 15ABC she won't let this incident stop her from helping our community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

15ABC asked Kaitlyn Simons how she felt when she saw the destruction on her Girl Scout project.

"Really upset because there was a lot of hard work put into that, and it was really working for the community, and it's just frustrating."

Kaitlyn Simons recently had her 'Leave A Book, Take A Book' library vandalized.

Ezekiel Ramirez The hardware on one of the door handles was taken.

"It feels like people don't look at this as something someone made; they just look at it as another object they can just get things from and not give anything back to," Simons said.

Kaitlyn and her mother, Sandi, told 15ABC they stopped by the mini library earlier this week to add new books to it when they noticed something was wrong."We drove up to drop off a bunch of books and noticed that not only were there almost no books, but the hardware had been removed," Kaitlyn's mother, Sandi Parriott, said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Almost all the books inside the mini library were gone.

"At first I thought it was a mistake, and then I saw that it was clearly unscrewed, and someone ripped this one off," Simons said.

Ezekiel Ramirez The Bremond Public Library has been closed since 2023 due to roof damage.

Ezekiel Ramirez Kaitlyn Simons created the 'Leave A Book, Take A Book' library for a girl scout project.

But now, with these hardware pieces gone, opening and closing the doors has become a real hassle.

"It's despicable. It's taken away from your community. There's no reason to do it," Parriott said.

Sandi Parriott told 15ABC she hopes this experience doesn't change her daughter's desire to help others.

Ezekiel Ramirez Sandi Parriott tells 15ABC how she feels about the damages to her daughter's project.

"I'm hoping she has seen enough acts of kindness and enough acts of giving back that this will only be a small bump in the road."

But Kaitlyn told 15ABC she's determined to keep making a difference.

Ezekiel Ramirez Kaitlyn and her mother, Sandi restocking the library with books.

"I just think it goes to show that some people don't view the world the same way as everyone else does."

"My guess is something was taken from them or they're in a really bad spot, so I hope they just get better eventually," she said.