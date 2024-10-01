Bremond Girl Scout fosters community spirit with book exchange library

BREMOND, Texas (KRHD) — With the Bremond Public Library closed for repairs, Girl Scout, Kaitlyn Simons created a 'Leave A Book, Take A Book' library for neighbors to utilize.



The public library's roof was damaged from the winter storm last year.

The 'Leave A Book, Take A Book' library took Simons 31 hours to finish.

The Bremond Public Library is hoping to re-open its doors in four to six months.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"When the winter storm came through a little more than a year ago, it damaged our roof," said Bremond Public Library President, Nancy Gadbois.

The Bremond Public Library has been closed for more than a year.

"We had torrential rains that came through the roof and caused a lot of damage inside the library, water just pouring in, it was just a big chain of events that made us have to close down the library," Gadbois said.

This left neighbors searching for a new sanctuary for stories and discovery.

"It was very disappointing because the library does so much for the community," Gadbois said.

This was until local Girl Scout Kaitlyn Simons, had a bright idea.

"This is a project I did for a Girl Scout Bronze Award, it's a little free library," Simons said.

"You can take out a book, bring a book from home and replace it, or you take one of these books and you bring it back."

Simons tells 15ABC she hopes her project draws more attention to the city's public library.

"I hope that they see a second library, and I hope it also draws attention to this library, and I hope people know that it's going to be open soon," she said.

The library president tells 15ABC this project was unexpected, but definitely heartwarming.

"Having a young lady like that approach me with such enthusiasm and, and wanting to help the community, it kind of gave me a little jolt — there are people that care and want to help us move forward," Gadbois said.

She tells 15ABC she hopes Simons inspires other children to also make a difference in the community.

"I hope that that's their takeaway, that they look at this great kid — I hope other kiddos see that and go, 'I can make a difference,'."