‘It’s beautiful’: Lampasas secures funds to keep Christmas on the Creek lights shining

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — A longtime holiday tradition in Lampasas will continue to shine this year after city leaders secured the funding to support it.

“Christmas on the Creek is about 11 years old. It was started by a group of citizens who wanted to see the creek used during the Christmas holidays. It’s beautiful,” said Libby Bluntzer, chairperson of Christmas on the Creek.

“The city got involved in 2016 because there were codes that needed to be met with electricians and professionals who could do the tree lights. The city actually took that over and assumed the responsibility of paying for it, so our situation in town has changed a bit,” Bluntzer added.

Tighter budgets put the event’s signature tree lighting at risk, sparking concern among community members.

“We’ve had people come from Georgetown, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio. We have been talking about this quite a bit,” Bluntzer said.

This past week, Bluntzer said the City of Lampasas secured the funding to keep the lights on.

“I think there are lots of families who have very strict budgets. To be able to do something free with your children and enjoy it so much — I think that’s almost as good as seeing the real Santa Claus,” Bluntzer said.

“Events grow in different ways. It’s always good to get other people involved and catch your vision of how we may continue it at Christmas,” Bluntzer added.

