Food insecurity hits an all-time high as Central Texas Food Bank serves 1,000 families in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Hundreds of cars lined up outside Waco ISD Stadium on Saturday morning as the Central Texas Food Bank partnered with local food pantry Shepherd's Heart to distribute 37,000 pounds of food to 1,000 families ahead of the holidays.

The line of vehicles stretched from the stadium past the Waco VA, with some cars arriving nearly 2 hours before the distribution was scheduled to begin.

"Our highs have surpassed the highs during the pandemic. Food insecurity is at an all-time high, compounded with rising costs of groceries and just the cost of living," said Anurita Mittra, Vice President of Network Programs and Services with Central Texas Food Bank.

The massive turnout reflects a growing need in the community as families struggle with increased living expenses.

"Food has now become more like a privilege for individuals versus just something that is freely given, and so we need as many volunteers to work pantries across, you know, our city, so that people are able to eat," said volunteer Natalie McClure.

McClure volunteers because of her own experience with food insecurity and homelessness.

"I used to utilize them quite often. I think, you know, government assistance will help when it can. And, um, the rising food costs, it doesn't necessarily line up. And so we would have to, uh, my family and I would have to use, uh, things like Shepherd's Heart and other local food pantries just to kind of stay afloat," McClure said.

Mittra emphasized that while some federal assistance programs have been restored, the recovery will take time.

"Just because the shutdown is over, we know that the SNAP dollars have been restored and that our federal workers have received back pay. But at Central Texas Food Bank, what we are seeing is that this is going to be a long road to recovery," Mittra said.

The food bank relies on community support, including volunteers, organizers, and donations of time, money and food to make these distributions possible.

"What we always like to say is that food insecurity is not just specific to the holidays, that it is 365 days a year," Mittra said.

To better serve the growing demand in the community, Central Texas Food Bank will open a new facility in Waco early next year. The organization currently operates out of Austin.

