McLennan County commissioners unanimously approve sheriff's agreement with ICE

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County Commissioners unanimously approved an immigration law enforcement agreement Tuesday, giving some local deputies the same authority as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

The 5-0 vote authorized an agreement with ICE to comply with Texas Senate Bill 8, despite packed courtrooms and vocal opposition from community members.

"This will erode trust between law enforcement and Hispanic families in particular," one neighbor said during public comment.

Several speakers detailed concerns with the specific task force model the sheriff's office chose to implement under the agreement.

"At the very least, postpone this decision and do not ratify the task force model today," another speaker said.

Many community members argued the task force model could create local distrust in law enforcement and promote racial profiling while taking deputies away from fighting crime in local communities.

However, the sheriff's office maintains this will not be the case.

ICE describes the task force model as "a force multiplier for law enforcement agencies to enforce limited immigration authority with ICE oversight during their routine police duties." It's one of three models available to the sheriff's office.

Kelly McDonald with Heart of Texas Network for Immigrant Rights spoke against the task force model during the meeting.

"It's very disappointing," McDonald said. "If they had waited until December or even 90 days from now, it would have had a chance to see how these different models are affecting different communities and then make a decision based on that instead of just rushing into this without giving it much analysis at all."

Sheriff deputies say the task force will only include two individuals: one deputy not on patrol and one supervisor.

"I don't know if it's deceiving or not, but task force has a connotation of, you know, hard charging and all that, but that's not what this is," Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

McNamara told 25 News the task force model is the least disruptive to his office's daily operations.

"We didn't have to create a new position, which we would have had to do with the other two models," McNamara said.

The sheriff's office says it would consider changing models in the future if it decides another approach is a better fit for the department and community.

