McLennan County Sheriff's Office, ICE agreement to be voted on by commissioners

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The McLennan County Commissioners are expected to vote on an agreement that would allow the sheriff's office to take part a task force that gives deputies the same authority as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in the county.

The agreement was signed by MCSO Capt. Jason Barnum and ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan on Dec. 12, 2025. This agreement is in accordance with Texas Senate Bill 8, which allows certain sheriff's offices and ICE to enforce federal immigration law with counties that have a population of 100,000 or more.

The Memorandum of Agreement 287(g) Task Force Model outlines power and authority that MCSO deputies would have, which would enable comprehensive immigration enforcement from initial contact through detention and court proceedings, supporting both federal immigration priorities and local law enforcement cooperation.

Here's some of the immigration enforcement powers MCSO deputies would have:



Question and interrogate individuals about their right to remain in the U.S. and process immigration violations

Arrest without warrant illegal immigrants trying to unlawfully enter or those already in the U.S. illegally who might escape before getting a warrant

Arrest without a warrant for immigration-related felonies when suspects are likely to free before warrant issuance

Serve and execute immigration arrest warrants

Administer oaths and collect evidence, including fingerprints, photographing, interviewing, and preparing sworn statements

Prepare charging documents, including Notice to Appear (NTA) forms for immigration court proceedings

Issue immigration detainers and maintain deportation records for designated illegal immigration categories

Take custody of illegal immigrants arrested by ICE or other law enforcement agencies

Transport detained illegal immigrants to ICE-approved detention facilities and maintain custody during processing

Deputies serving in this capacity would be required to go through training that ICE provides that is specifically tailored to the immigration functions that would be done.

If approved, this Memorandum of Agreement would valid from Jan. 6, 2026 until Aug. 31, 2027, or the end of the grant project period.

You can view the full Memorandum of Agreement here: