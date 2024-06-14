"It's a full circle moment" as Midway Little League softball returns

WACO, Texas — Midway Little League softball is back in our neighborhood. The team returns to the field as they get ready for the 2024 season.

"It's amazing. I've always dreamt of doing something like this, playing every single day with some of my best friends. Being with your best friends every single day. It's amazing," pitcher and center fielder Abigail Smith said.

"I'm really excited because I haven't played all-stars in a year and it's just really fun and I love to be with my friends every year," pitcher and shortstop Sis Jurgensen said.

New head coach Julia Jurgensen isn't just the coach. She used to play on the neighborhood team back in her own Little League days. Now, her daughter and two nieces are on the current squad and it brings back memories.

"It's a full circle moment. I mean, I do try to just sit and think especially on the nights like tonight when it's 100 degrees. I do try to just take in and appreciate that I'm getting to do this with my daughter. The same thing I did on the same field," Jurgensen said.

"Even though I'm with her every day. It makes it better to be with her and just her teaching me as she was a softball player is just really fun," she added.

Midway had an incredible season last year, making it to the Little League World Series. This time around, they feel they can finally climb the mountain top.

"Of course, I wanna go to the World Series. I've tried not to focus on that and more just day to day and let's get the best out of what we have," Jurgensen said.

"I really think that this could be the team that wins the World Series, but definitely a goal of mine for us is just getting there and being one of the best, being like one of the most highlighted groups there," Smith said.

Midway will take on Lorena on Monday, June 17, at 6 p.m.

