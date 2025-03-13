Investigation launched into recent 'explosions' in Rockdale

ROCKDALE, Texas (KRHD) — The Milam County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating reports of 'explosions' in Rockdale after residents reported hearing sounds and feeling jolts over the weekend.



Rockdale residents report hearing loud 'explosions' shaking their homes.



The Milam County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the sounds per Rockdale Mayor Ward Roddam's request but has not confirmed any property damage reports.



Some believe the sounds may be caused by someone using Tannerite or explosive targets outside city limits.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Several neighbors in Rockdale are shaken up — literally.

"I usually watch programs on Friday night, and I was sitting there watching them, and all of a sudden, there's this loud boom, and it was loud enough to shake the house," Carolyn Reed, a resident, said.

"It was just a jolt for us, but you know where we're from we're used to it so," William Schoelzel, who lives near Fair Park, said.

"Everything was quiet and normal, you know, and then all of a sudden, boom," Michael Waters, a resident who lives near FM 908, said.

They've been reporting sounds of explosions over the weekend, sparking a city investigation into what's causing it.

"Well, it makes me feel a bit nervous, you know. It's an ominous thing," Waters said.

Rockdale Mayor Ward Roddam called for answers.

He texted 15 ABC's Brieanna Smith saying that the Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the issue.

"My concerns as mayor are always the safety of our citizens and their property," the text read.

15 ABC contacted the fire marshal, who told me that they could not verify any property damage reports and are still investigating the situation.

"I think it is important to at least, you know, give closure to the people around here like they suspect right now, there's been talks that just somebody just outside the city limits shooting off Tannerite," Schoelzel said.

Multiple neighbors, 15 ABC's Brieanna Smith said, have been hearing it intermittently for weeks, and some fear for their safety.

"How does that make you feel?," 15 ABC asked.

Scary. I mean, somebody's doing something around here, and you don't know what it is," Reed said.

"These explosions, it's just, you know, there's a sense of threat that goes along with that, especially when you don't know why it's happening," Waters said.

