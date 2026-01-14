WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Spring election season is officially underway across Central Texas, and voters are already sharing the issues motivating them to head to the polls ahead of the May 2026 election.

‘If you want to see change’: Why Central Texans say voting matters more than ever

Several local government positions will be on the ballot, with Wednesday marking the first day candidates can file for a place on the general election ballot. In communities like Waco and Killeen, multiple seats are open, including mayoral and city council positions. In Temple, two city council seats are also up for grabs.

As the election cycle begins, voters say their priorities range from education to representation.

Waco resident LaMarcus McDonald said he wants to see more focus on workforce development and trade education.

“Educational programs for the youth – the trade part of it. Because you can go receive a bachelor's degree, a master's degree, and so forth – but being hands-on and being able to take on that trade,” McDonald said.

Others say feeling represented and safe within their communities is just as important.

“I'd like to see a little bit more representation for my Hispanic community. I know, like being a citizen, there are things that don't affect me per se – but I don't want to have to walk around and worry about myself just because of the way I look or because I'm bilingual,” said Valerie Ortiz, who also lives in Waco.

Some voters told 25 News off camera that affordability and infrastructure are also top concerns.

McDonald said he believes change starts with being open to new ideas.

“I just think we need to open our minds a little bit more, instead of just going with the norm. Sometimes you’ve got to get outside the box. And when you open your eyes and see a broader perspective, then you say, ‘Oh man – I can do that,’” he said.

Ortiz said frustration is common but believes action is necessary.

“I know things can be really frustrating. And I think sometimes people really focus on how things never change – how people aren’t really feeling represented. But I mean, you can’t just sit there and complain,” Ortiz said.

For her, that action starts at the polls.

“I’m hoping that this election cycle, we can get more people out to vote,” she said. “It’s really important to get out there. And if you want to see change, you’ve got to take charge at the polls – and you’ve got to change something.”

