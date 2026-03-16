'I was speechless': High winds fuel fire that burns two Little League fields in Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — High winds and dangerous fire conditions over the weekend helped fuel a vegetation fire that burned through two Little League baseball fields in Marlin, destroying a concession stand and scorching several acres of land.

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High winds fuel fire that burns two Little League fields in Marlin

The fire happened Sunday afternoon at the baseball fields on Neumann Drive, according to the City of Marlin Fire Department.

Fire Chief Justin E. Parker said crews were dispatched to the scene at 4:21 p.m. amid gusty northern winds exceeding 25 mph and low relative humidity below 30%. Initial reports indicated nearby homes could be threatened by the fire, prompting additional resources from the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department to respond.

When the first unit arrived, firefighters found about four acres of vegetation already burning. Strong winds pushed flames toward nearby homes, while neighbors used garden hoses, buckets and hand tools to help protect properties.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from multiple directions to slow the wind-driven flames. Crews worked along the southern side of the fire to stop its movement toward homes, while additional units targeted the northern side.

The fire eventually spread across nearby railroad tracks east of the field before firefighters stopped its progress from North Business Highway 6.

A concession stand and portable building near the fields were overtaken by flames and destroyed.

Noey Meza, who grew up playing baseball on the fields, said he was shocked when he heard about the fire.

“Really, I was kind of speechless, because that is the field where I grew up playing ball. That’s where I learned how to play ball.”

He said the fields hold many memories for members of the community.

“Oh, there is so many memories. One in particular, is chasing foul balls. When someone would hit a foul ball. You would get free snow cones.”

Fire officials said the call came in around 4 p.m. Sunday, and crews worked for several hours to bring the fire under control.

The blaze was declared under control at 5:54 p.m., though firefighters remained on scene until 9:43 p.m., extinguishing hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials say it could have been caused by anything from downed power lines to a discarded cigarette.

Despite the destruction to the fields and surrounding vegetation, officials reported no injuries and no damage to nearby homes.

“It was a community thing. The stands were always full. Kids were always on the field. It was a lot of fun, like I said, I really enjoyed it – and watching it burn down, I can’t believe it," Meza said.

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