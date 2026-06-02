'I want our politicians to start listening': Residents say data centers are causing political tension

HILLSBORO, Texas(KXXV) — As data centers continue to pop up across Central Texas, they appear to be dividing local voters and reshaping political debates in cities and counties across the region.



"We’re giving billions away to already billion-dollar companies," said Linda Pauley.

Neighbors have been quick to voice their political dislike of current political leaders.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I want our politicians to start listening to us," said local resident Linda Pauley.

Linda Pauley, a Hill County resident, said that with data centers popping up, it’s causing political tension between voters. She said political leaders need to hear residents like her loud and clear because there’s a list of things residents want.

“That we’re giving billions away to already billion-dollar companies. I want them to look at our water structure. I want them to look at what they’re doing to rural America, and I want them to quit ignoring us, and I want them to listen," said Pauley.

Neighbors have been quick to voice their political dislike of current political leaders; the topic of conversation doesn’t surprise Bo Kabala, an assistant professor at Tarleton State University. He said the issues centered around data centers can become a political debate.

“It’s an evolving political reality from deepfakes to greater participation for Democrats or Republicans depending on how it’s handled. Whichever party gets out in front of the issue, I think we’ll have a competitive advantage," said Bo Kabala, assistant professor at Tarleton State University.

Pauley breaks down what she wants from political leaders, regardless of their party.

“Take into consideration what it’s doing to mankind and what we need to do to change it? What does our government do to change it for the betterment of humanity? Why should we have these data centers sucking the life out of our water,' said Pauley.

Kabala said Central Texas voters may be looking for one thing during the next election.

“We’re struggling to find that winning political message that hears people's concerns that isn’t about just exploiting people. You’ve got big companies behind these data centers," said Kabala.

Pauley wants local residents to stand together and make their voices heard.

“I want to bring back unity; I want to bring back do unto others as you would have them do unto you," said Pauley.

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