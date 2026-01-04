'I want justice' Waco family demands action after pack of dogs brutally attacks their pet

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco family is seeking justice after security footage captured a pack of dogs attacking their pet, leaving the dog with broken ribs and trauma.



Security footage captured multiple dogs crawling under a fence and mauling a family's dog named Sundae for nearly two minutes on New Year's Day in Waco.

The attack left Sundae with four broken ribs and apparent trauma, requiring extensive veterinary care and a long recovery period.

Waco Animal Protection Officers are conducting an investigation into the January 1, 2026 incident, following the family's report to police.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Waco family is calling for justice after a pack of dogs crawled under their fence and brutally attacked their dog on New Year's morning, leaving the pet with four broken ribs and a long road to recovery.

Security footage captured the terrifying moment when several dogs entered Cristine Vela's yard and mauled her dog, Sundae, for nearly two minutes on January 1, 2026.

"Oh my God, my heart just sank," Vela said.

The video shows the dogs attacking Sundae before a man arrives to remove them from the yard. However, Vela says the man left without alerting her to her injured pet.

"I was hurt because it would have only taken a few more steps for him to come to my door and tell me my dog was hurt, I could've taken him to the hospital sooner. He left him for dead," Vela said.

Sundae now faces a lengthy recovery from four broken ribs and what appears to be lasting trauma from the attack.

"It tears me up because I've never seen him that way and he was shredded, that's my baby that they did like that," Vela said.

"He will probably be traumatized for a long time and not do the things he wants to do, he's traumatized, you can tell," Vela said.

According to Vela, this isn't the first time the same pack of dogs has acted aggressively toward neighbors in the area. She has reported the incident to local police and is demanding action from the city.

The City of Waco confirmed that Animal Protection Officers are investigating the incident. In a statement they said:

"Regarding the January 1, 2026, incident at 1625 Connor Avenue: yes, our Animal Protection Officers are conducting an investigation. I understand it's a distressing situation. The investigation is ongoing and will follow due process requirements. Our officers are working diligently to ensure a thorough and appropriate resolution. I'm unable to provide any additional details at this time." Ashley Nystrom, City of Waco

Despite the trauma, Vela and her family remain hopeful as they await answers and justice.

"He's traumatized, I want justice and I want those dogs put down, they are going to hurt someone else," Vela said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family cover veterinary costs. Information on how to donate can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



