Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Multiple traffic accidents shut down I-35 areas in Temple, police assisting

Temple Police advise drivers to exit at 6th Avenue and use service road or alternate routes
Traffic Alerts
25 News
Traffic Alerts
Posted
and last updated

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Temple Police Department is assisting with multiple traffic accidents affecting Interstate 35 in the Temple area.

One accident is located near Midway Drive and Interstate 35, with the area currently shut down to allow crews to work the accident scene.

A second accident has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near exit 297. Drivers are advised to exit at 6th Avenue and use the service road or find an alternate route.

Temple Police are assisting with both incidents. No additional details about either accident have been released at this time.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Follow Dominique on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Dominique Leh
Next Page

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood