Multiple traffic accidents shut down I-35 areas in Temple, police assisting

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Temple Police Department is assisting with multiple traffic accidents affecting Interstate 35 in the Temple area.

One accident is located near Midway Drive and Interstate 35, with the area currently shut down to allow crews to work the accident scene.

A second accident has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near exit 297. Drivers are advised to exit at 6th Avenue and use the service road or find an alternate route.

Temple Police are assisting with both incidents. No additional details about either accident have been released at this time.

