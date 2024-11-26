How to stay safe during holiday traveling amidst heightened drinking & driving

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Sergeant Brian Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety spoke with 25 News' Heather Healy on Good Morning Texas on Tuesday.

Sgt. Washko shared some important information about the dangers of drinking and driving, and how it's heightened during the holiday season.

Below are some tips on how you can keep you and your family safe on the roads:



If drinking, find an alternative way to get home instead of getting behind the wheel — a ride share or finding a designated driver is a good alternative

Try not to travel during the busiest times on the road, and instead try to plan and time your travel out

Put your phone, electronics and any other distractions away while driving — the most important thing is you and your loved ones traveling on the road safely

