How to contact Oncor if your trees are hanging close to power lines

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many residents have complaints of trees hanging on powerlines in their neighborhood. The City of Temple advises that if you see this problem, to submit a work order at 888-313-6862 with Oncor.

According toOncor's website, vegetation is cut on a rotating schedule to keep the electric standard maintained. Their main focus is trees less than 10 feet away from our power lines. According to the website a minimum of 10 feet will be cleared away from all high voltage primary distribution lines, including overhang.

All cuts will be taken to a proper lateral. A minimum of seven feet will be cleared around all open wire secondaries, and vegetation will be cleared to three to five feet from neutrals and wrapped secondaries.

While you don't need to be home during the service, the company may need to access your yard to cut your trees. They will also remove any brush left behind.

