Homestead Nursing Home in Hillsboro offers locals opportunity to 'Adopt' grandparents

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — "My days were empty, "Homestead Nursing resident Char Horn said. "I never left my room except to go the doctor."

Life before Homestead Nursing Home was dull to Char Horn and the holidays were just as lonely. Horn said before she moved into her new home, she barely saw anyone.

"When I was at home in Dallas. I was very isolated. I didn't have any friends, I didn't have any family," Horn said.

Horn moved into the nursing facility last year two days before Christmas. But thanks to Homestead Nursing and its Adopt A Grandparent program, there's something to help fill the loneliness and remind her that she's loved.

The program allows anyone to adopt a resident. It also helped Amanda Knox following the passing of both her parents and grandparents -- giving her a new way to spread love on Christmas.

It's something she misses doing for her own family.

"It's special to me because it takes up a void in my life. And I know many of those people don't have a family either," sponsor Amanda Knox said.

Horn said when she and her neighborhoods receive a gift -- whether it's blankets or small trinkets it's a special time for everyone.

"Everyone in there got presents and everybody was throwing paper all over the place. It was really exciting," Horn said.

Eleanor Williams said the gifts she and other residents receive are borne out of love.

"It means that there's someone who cares about me and they want me to feel special and it's very exciting to me to receive a gift," Homestead Nursing Eleanor Williams said.

And because the nursing home knows that workers try hard every year to make sure all of their 75 residents are adopted.

"Some of these resident don't have family. They don't have visitors, they never get gifts. We want them to know that they're still loved and we want to make them happy," activity director, Jerika Graves said.

If you're interested in adopting a grandparent call (254) 582-8416

