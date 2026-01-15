‘Home to nearly half of Texas’ population’: What’s driving deadly crashes along I-35?

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Interstate 35 is one of the busiest highways in the state, connecting some of Texas’ largest cities and carrying thousands of drivers through Central Texas every day. But recent deadly crashes have raised new concerns about safety along the major corridor.

On the morning of Jan. 8, two fatal crashes occurred just a mile apart and within a few hours of each other along a stretch of I-35 near Belton and Temple. The incidents shut down parts of the interstate.

Jake Smith with the Texas Department of Transportation said the highway’s high traffic volume plays a major role.

“I-35 is home to nearly half of Texas' population. Whenever people move to Texas or live around Texas, they seem to migrate near and around I-35. So there's just a lot of people, a lot of movement,” Smith said. “Whether it's I-35 through Belton and Temple or here in Waco all the way up north to Dallas and throughout Texas.”

New data is also shedding light on just how dangerous some Texas highways can be. A recent analysis by iSelect, which reviewed more than 129,000 fatal crashes nationwide, found that I-35 ranks third among the deadliest roads in Texas.

In response, TxDOT is reminding drivers to take extra precautions before getting behind the wheel.

“Whether you're going to work, home, wherever, be aware that there's going to be lots of vehicles sharing the road with you. So pack your patience, mind your speed, watch for work zones, get home safely,” Smith said.

Officials say small decisions — like putting the phone down, slowing down and staying alert — can make a significant difference in preventing crashes, especially in high-traffic areas like I-35.

