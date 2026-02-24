'Ecstatic': U.S. Supreme Court strikes down tariffs that drove up toy prices

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Tariffs that helped drive up toy prices over the past year have now been struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, but local shop owners say any relief could take time.

Just a few months ago, Action Jack’s Toy Store owner Justin Jack said tariffs were increasing his costs and forcing difficult decisions ahead of the holiday season.

“Most toys are made overseas, and that creates a problem for us, because with tariffs, that's an additional cost that has to be absorbed somewhere,” Jack said in a previous interview.

The Supreme Court’s recent decision rolled back fees that added surcharges to imported goods, including toys made overseas.

When the ruling came down, Jack said he was watching the news at home.

“Of course, I had to see what it was. I was ecstatic that it got struck down. That has a big impact on things for us,” Jack said.

Despite his excitement, Jack said the impact on prices remains uncertain.

“Will the distributors and the manufacturers alter their prices back down to make it easier for us, or is this just the new normal from going forward? I hope it's not the new normal, but that's kind of my expectation,” he said.

Over the past year, rising costs have affected both retailers and customers. Jack said toys are not essential items, making price increases even more noticeable for families.

“Toys are not a necessity. They're a luxury. They're something fun. I've had a good time doing this. I want to continue to do this, so it supports us when people come in and buy stuff,” Jack said.

He hopes the court’s decision will bring stability after months of uncertainty.

“Ideal situation is that prices would come back down, things would be kind of back to normal, whatever normal was or is. You just have to adjust,” Jack said.

“We'll see what the future holds. I don't expect the resale industry to last forever. The nostalgia eventually is going to wear off because we're in a digital age now, but I want to do it as long as I can.”

