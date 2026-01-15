Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Holland football announces new Head coach, Athletic director

HOLLAND, Texas (KXXV) — Hornets football has a new head coach.

Holland ISD announces the hiring of Phillip Gibson as the new Athletic Director and Head football coach.

In a social media post Holland released a statement:

"We are excited to welcome Phillip Gibson as our new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach! Coach Gibson is a seasoned athletic director and head football coach who brings a passion for hard work, accountability, and developing students—on and off the field. We are thrilled to have Coach Gibson and his family join our Hornet family and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our staff, students, and community."

The Hornets finished last season 1-9 and 0-5 in district play.

