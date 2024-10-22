History was made as China Spring team tennis advances to state

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — "We're making history. Let's keep going," senior Brady Oakley said.

For the first time in program history, Cougar team tennis is advancing to the state tournament.

"When they said that we were the first team like China Spring team to make state for tennis. I didn't even fully, I didn't really even know that until they said that a couple of days ago and I was still kind of shocked," senior Sophia Brooks said.

"We've been looking forward to this. some of us, you know, four years in the making and just super exciting to get this experience, just as a team. It's like a family out here. So it's a lot of fun," senior Brady Oakley said.

For the players, this has been four years in the making. But for head coach and China Spring alum Avery Fulton, it's been a lifelong goal.

"In my wildest dreams, this is what I've wanted. My whole life since I played in this program, I've wanted to do this. I couldn't imagine myself in another profession. This is just watching dreams come true right here," Fulton said.

"Coach Fulton puts in a lot of hours and we're so thankful for all the work he puts in...like I said we're a family out here and, we train like it," Oakley said.

Regardless of the results at state, this team put their name in the history books. They've been through a lot and have raised expectations for Cougar tennis.

"A lot of these kids have been with me for three years now. It's hard to picture a team without these kids. And some, I don't even hardly want to think about," Fulton said.

"I'm really proud of the standard that these kids have set and the expectations that these kids have set and they've set such a great example for these JV kids back here that are on the come up and they have big shoes to fill. But, we got a lot of kids that they are gonna try," Fulton added.

"Most of my friendships and relationships have stemmed from this team and tennis really has given me a lot. Like, it means a lot to me," Brooks said.

The state semifinals for China Spring begins on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. against Willis Point at Baylor.

Follow Shahji on social media!