HISTORY: Salado boys soccer wins State Championship

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXXV) — Salado soccer has put themselves in the history books — and what a way to do it.

Watch the full story here:

Salado boys soccer wins State Championship in overtime

The Eagles took on Castleberry, and it had to go to overtime. Salado trailed the entire game, but in overtime, they were able to take it 3-2 in a thrilling end to the season.

"This didn't even feel like a state game. This felt like a normal game. I feel like I'm going to come back and have to play again next week, but I know that, you know, obviously not," senior Hughston Taggart said.

"It's exciting for the fans to get to see this. I know the kids have put in a lot of hard work. Hats off to Castleberry. I mean, they're a great team, a great competitor," head coach Jared Cruddas said.

"It hasn't sunk in yet. So surreal right now, and the whole team did amazing, and it's just awesome," senior Luke Anderson said.

Anderson had the game winning goal and was crowned the UIL MVP.

Luke Anderson’s (Salado) overtime goal gave the Eagles the victory and earned him 4AD1 MVP honors. ⭐️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/yrvL6KTrCd — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) April 11, 2025

For the first time ever, a Salado soccer team can call themselves state champions. This victory means a lot to the seniors who finally climbed the mountain top.

"We've been going at this for three years. I've been playing with all these guys for since we were like before we were ten, so it's like me and him, we've been playing since we were ten," Taggart said.

"I mean it's a it's a great feeling. We've been trying to go at this for four years, you know, and finally it feels amazing," Anderson said.

A memorable season that will never be forgotten.

