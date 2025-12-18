ARLINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — The Hamilton Bulldogs made history by defeating the Joaquin Rams 21-7 to win the first state football championship in program history.

Watch the full story here:

History for Hamilton: Bulldogs football takes home first state title

"All the time that they put in, you know, it pays off. So many kids come out and play this great sport, and they don't get to experience what we just experienced tonight, so just very thankful and appreciative of being able to be here," head coach Ryan Marwitz said.

Halston Haile was named offensive MVP — capping an amazing year long journey as he fought his way back from a ruptured kidney.

"It's unreal. I mean at this time last year, I was in a hospital bed. I mean to be sitting here getting interviewed after winning a state championship, I mean, it just doesn't feel real," Haile said.

"It feels exactly like a movie. I don't think it hasn't set in yet. I mean, we just played our last football game ever, but, we played as many as we could and we won as many as we could," he said.

It was loud in Arlington — the Hamilton community showed out for the team and have shown a ton of support.

"Small town Texas, so football is a big deal and you start winning then it's the whole town's there. I think they were closing banks today early, I'm not sure about the grocery store, but I think that somebody sponsored two or three charters," Marwitz said.

"All the businesses, everybody was up front. I mean, we drove basically through the whole town we did a few circles and everybody was outside cheering us on. I mean, it looks like everybody showed up too. It's cool to see how much everybody, I mean loves our football team and how much they support us," Haile said.

A memorable end to a memorable season as this Hamilton team forges their name in history.

