'His life was cut short': Central Texas community honors fallen police officer Elijah Garretson

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Hundreds of community members and law enforcement officers gathered Saturday morning to honor Copperas Cove Police Officer Elijah Garretson, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

Watch the full story here:

Central Texas community honors fallen police officer Elijah Garretson at funeral service

The funeral service revealed more about who Garretson was beyond his badge. Known as "Eli" to his family, the fallen officer had a passion for mental health after studying social work in school. His family said his goal was to one day become a mental health officer.

"His life was cut short and so there's a lot of emotions coming from a lot of us," said Oscar Hernandez with the Righteous Saints Motorcycle Club, who attended the service with fellow law enforcement officers.

Hernandez said the loss hits particularly hard for those in law enforcement.

"We're on the boat, we see what he experienced and it's so it's difficult for us to think about that because we live it," Hernandez said.

The service was followed by a 21-gun salute and police procession carrying Garretson's body back to Copperas Cove.

During the service, Garretson's father described him as a curious and smart child before he became a soldier and then a police officer.

Ben Perry with the 100 Club reflected on the dangers law enforcement officers face daily.

"There's a mentality in law enforcement that you don't want to dwell on very often and that's being vulnerable and so sadly these moments we have family members that are hurting, we have friends that are hurting family here that's hurting, but it's a sobering moment and it makes you realize that this job is inherently dangerous and we just appreciate those that enter into this," Perry said.

Officer Elijah Garretson is survived by his wife, daughter and parents.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!