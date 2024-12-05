Hillsboro Water Department alerts neighbors to service line issues and potential lead in piping

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Hillsboro Water Department sent a letter to neighbors around three weeks ago detailing service line issues and stating that the water main is made of unknown material and may have lead in the piping.

25News received the letter from a resident in Hillsboro.

After reaching out to the city manager of Hillsboro, Megan Henderson said this is the city following the EPA's latest efforts to safeguard our water and health following actions by the Biden administration in recent years.

"Because there is the potential for public health harm from remaining lead-containing water lines, cities are the best entities to figure out to what extent that's a problem," the city manager of Hillsboro, Megan Henderson, said.

With that in mind, here's the good news. Henderson said most of the pipes tested by the city show no negative contaminants for lead. But there are other pipes that you should check out.

"The part that goes from the water main to the meter is the cities piece, and the part that goes from the meter to the house is the customer's piece, so it's conceivable that there could be lead on the customer's property that we wouldn't know about and it wouldn't be under our purview," Henderson said.

The letter advises residents to have their water tested for lead if they have concerns, run cold water, use proper filters, and contact the City of Hillsboro for any problems.

"If we discover that there's the lead on the customer side, we would be letting them know so that steps could be taken on their end," Henderson said.

