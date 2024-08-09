Hillsboro teacher arrested on fraud charges

HILLSBORO, TX — One local teacher is behind bars after the Hillsboro Police Department arrested her on multiple charges.



Pamela Campbell, a teacher at Hillsboro Intermediate School was arrested in 2021 and 2024

Pamela Campbell was taken into custody by the Hillsboro police on Thursday at Hillsboro intermediate school. Campbell and booked into the Hill County Jail.

Among the additional charges theft of property up to $30,000, exploitation of child elderly or disabled person, and misapplication of fiduciary property or property of a financial institution. She is held on a $625,00 dollar bond.

A spokesperson for the Hillsboro ISD said Campbell is now on paid administrative leave.

But this isn't the first time she's been arrested. Campbell was also arrested in 2021 on similar charges.

This is a developing story and 25 News is working on confirming more details.

