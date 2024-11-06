Hillsboro residents discuss voter fatigue and how they cope with election stress

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Throughout this presidential campaign, Hill County resident Chris Lodholme said the race has created unpleasant emotions for him.

"Not a lot of stress, I feel a little bit of frustration," said Lodholme.

"Kind of in the way things have gone about this election cycle and that things didn't get cleaned up in different ways that I feel like it could have in 2020," said Lodholme.

Lodholme isn't the only one in Hill County feeling emotional. Another resident said the events this time around impacted him.

"All the bickering back and forth is hard to deal with," said Hill County resident Houston Martin. "I'm dealing with it today by voting, and hopefully, our voices will be heard in this small-town community."

While we all deal with stress differently. What do experts say about handling fatigue or stress during the election?

An article by the Baylor College of Medicine suggests people feeling stress or anxiety levels should try to control what they can by making their vote count, socializing with loved ones, exercising, and getting the right amount of sleep.

Another Hill County resident, Mary Anzaldua, said she didn't feel stressed or fatigued during this election.

"People think they control the world, but they don't control anything," said Anzaldua. "God controls the world and has the first and the last word."

If tensions rise during political conversations, the Baylor College of Medicine advises changing topics and politely agreeing to disagree. Lodholme would likely agree.

"So regardless of what happens in the world and what happens in the election, it's not that big of a deal for me because of my beliefs," said Lodholme.

