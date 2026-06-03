Hillsboro residents could soon see higher utility rates

HILLSBORO, Texas(KXXV) — Residents in Hillsboro could soon see higher utility bills for water, sewer, and trash service under a new proposal.



Rates have to keep up with costs, or the system quality will decline, and that’s not better for our customers," said City Manager Megan Henderson

The city plans to increase rates by up to 11%

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“The water bill kinda has to wait because it’s too high," said Tiffany Looper, a local resident.

Tiffany Looper walked into the city of Hillsboro utility building to pay her water bill. She said she received a disconnect notice. She needed to prioritize other bills.

On Tuesday, the Hillsboro City Council will have a first reading to increase water, sewer, and trash rates.

“It’s supposed to be due on the 15th, but all of our other bills are due at the same time, and we can’t afford to pay $120 for the water when we’re paying $1100 for the rent, and we’re paying $300 for electricity," said Looper.

The city of Hillsboro reviews rates yearly, but this year City Manager Megan Henderson said the city plans to increase rates by up to 11%. The city is taking action three months earlier than expected to pay for engineering costs for two projects, a grant application, and the TXDOT Courthouse Square Street Project.

“I know that’s as low as it can get, but it still feels like an increase; I still have to pay more money. Hopefully it’s under $20, but it’s still an increase," said Looper.

Henderson said if council approves the drafts, those who use 2,000 gallons of water or less would see a combined maximum increase of $10.50.

Henderson provided me with this statement:

"We know this increase is unwelcome. Times are tough for everyone, and many of our citizens are on fixed incomes. Our older residents are low-volume users, and we have kept them in mind in our recommendations.

“If it does have to go up and we’re paying more for it, I would hope there would be fewer water main breaks, and maybe they can fix the pipes so the water doesn’t go out as frequently," said Looper.

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