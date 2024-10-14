Hillsboro ISD parent dissatisfied with solution from district after her 4-year-old comes home with bruises

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — "We noticed he has bruises on his arm," said a Hillsboro ISD parent, Mercedez Sanchez.

Sanchez says she noticed after her son left school one day.

"He demonstrated to us how she had grabbed him by the arm — he said, 'My teacher is mean, she made me cry'," Sanchez said.

She took action by filing a police report and contacting the school for answers — she said the bruises took over a week to fade away.

The answer Sanchez received from the school didn’t sit right with her.

"Whoever may have done this, or if another teacher does this — if they mess up one time just because they don’t get caught, they’re bound to mess up again and finally get caught," Sanchez said.

25 News reached out to Hillsboro ISD, and they provided a statement that reads:

"Hillsboro ISD conducted an internal and external investigation — Child Protective Services (CPS) conducted the external investigation without any findings, and the district took appropriate actions based on the investigations."

Due to the school's lack of evidence —

"The teacher was removed off campus that day, but come to find out she ended up going back to campus that Monday," Sanchez said.

Sanchez also says she believes the school district should do more.

"... someone to be held accountable for what they did to a four-year-old, because that was not it — just a paid, one day off," Sanchez said.

