Hillsboro children making a difference for other local children

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Demari Brooks is dedicated to helping others.

The eight-year-old sells lemonade to make a difference — and it's working.



Demari has held several giveaways for the community

Demari is selling lemonade to buy sneakers for kids

"We have 200 so we need 300 more cups," said Demari Brooks, President of Faith and Hope.

A total of 500 lemonade cups, on sale to help kids in our community.

"It feels good helping people and God — if you help people God will help you," said local eight-year-old, Demari.

God is the driving force in this community effort, and it's being led by Demari.

He says it all started four years ago when he took something that didn't belong to him.

He says that very night he found his calling from God, and vowed to change the lives of others.

"God came to me and said he was talking to me, and he told me if I take some from the community, to give back to the community, so I woke everybody up and told them what God told me and we just started," Demari said.

A start with no end date — since then, Demari has raised money for kids in various ways, including a Christmas toy drive and back-to-school backpacks and school supplies.

This year, Demari is raising money to buy 100 sneakers for local children to use during the coming school year.

His mother Zolia Zuniga said her son is constantly finding new ways to give back and make the lives of others in this community easier.

"It goes further than the lemonade stand, raising the funds for the lemonade stand to afford a gas station tomorrow wants to pay for somebody's gas," Zolia said.

"If we're at Starbucks, let's pay for the people behind us — you know, I mean, he's just this is just who he is."

"I like giving back because I get a better feeling — I like giving back than receiving stuff," Demari said.

