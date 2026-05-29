HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Hill County residents once again packed the Commissioners Court on Friday to voice concerns about proposed data center development and urge county leaders to maintain restrictions on future projects.

Watch the full story here:

'Shockwaves across the state': Hill County residents continue opposition to proposed data center development

During the meeting, Hill County Judge Shane Brassell announced that several agenda items, including discussion of a waiver to the county's development moratorium, would be discussed at a later date.

"Those will all be tabled. I will be posting a new meeting that has much more clear language as to what is being considered in those items," Brassell said.

Despite the decision to postpone discussion on the waiver request, residents continued to address county leaders during public comments.

Some expressed concern about the long-term impact data centers could have on the community.

"The moratorium that was passed, sent shockwaves across the state of Texas… The nation," one resident said.

Another resident emphasized the investment community members have made in Hill County.

"RCM Hill has invested 16 months, and a million dollars into their development, but we have invested our lives, our future, and our children’s future into this community," the resident said.

Others shared personal experiences and concerns about preserving the county's rural character.

"I’ve spent nearly two decades watching our community grow. Supporting our local economy and cherishing the quiet, rural character that makes Hill County the place that it is to live. We are facing a defining moment," another resident said.

Several residents also encouraged county leaders to continue fighting against unwanted development.

"Reach out to your county. We are here. I know lots of us don’t have tons of money, but we can raise money if that’s what it takes," one speaker said.

Although county officials postponed consideration of a waiver to the moratorium, residents continued urging leaders to protect the community from future data center development.

"They’re going to have to come through those doors over there, guns ablazing and we are all standing there for them, and we are standing there for y’all. So stand up, do what’s right and keep going," a resident said.

The county is also facing a $100 million lawsuit related to the data center dispute.

Follow Allison on social media!