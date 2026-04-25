Residents attend Hill County data center meetings

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Locals showed up in strong numbers at a pair of meetings on Friday to express their thoughts on data centers with Hill County Commissioners Court and the Hillsboro Economic Development Corporation -- detailing their thoughts on the impact these developments could have on our community.



The next EDC meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28, at 6:00 PM at Historic City Hall.

The next Hill County Commissioners Court meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28, at 8:30 AM at the Hill County Courthouse.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hill County Commissioners Court heard from the community on Friday about tax breaks for future data centers.

Throughout April, commissioners held public meetings focused on the centers and their related tax incentives.

Local residents voiced their concerns, such as Linda Pauley, who told commissioners there are health concerns that could impact our neighbors.

“There’s an increase of cancer, there’s an increase of heart conditions, there’s an increase of neurological problems. It’s detrimental to the wildlife. If we don’t start taking care of ourselves, who’s going to start taking of us," said local resident Linda Pauley.

Moving forward, commissioners will continue working on tax breaks for this and future projects.

The Hillsboro Economic Development Corporation also met a couple of hours later at City Hall, giving residents the chance to voice their concerns. Many shared their opposition to another data center possibly coming to town.

“We don’t want this, we don't need it, nobody is happy about it," said one local resident.

During public comment, Jennifer Isaacks told the EDC board she wants them to consider their wants and needs.

“It’s only going to hurt our town worse; nothing is going to get fixed. It doesn’t create jobs for us. I’m asking if y’all are bringing in something industrial, let’s bring in something the Hillsboro people can work at," said local resident Jennifer Isaacks.

At the meeting, the board approved a four-month extension to Provident's existing contract. Provident now has four months to present a strategy to the EDC, which then must receive city approval. The data center can withdraw from the contract if certain agreements aren't approved.

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