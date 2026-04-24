Gas prices decline for the second week in a row

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — For the second straight week, local residents are seeing lower prices at the pump.



Waco down 14 cents compared to last week

Temple/Killeen down 7 cents compared to last week

Bryan College Station down 18 compared to last week

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The prices have gone up; it’ll run close to $200 to fill one of the trucks up," said Justin Reed, co-owner of Reed Moving Company and Ranch and Masters Real Estate Company.

Justin Reed and his brother Matthew Reed own Reed Moving Company, Ranch, and Masters Real Estate Company in Whitney.

They said they’re feeling the pinch in both companies from higher gas prices.

But there may be relief in sight, with Central Texas gas prices on the decline. According to AAA Gas Watch, gas in our area dropped between 7 and 18 cents compared to last week.

The Reeds said they've noticed a difference in gas prices.

"Yeah, we definitely noticed because those trucks it costs a lot to fill up. So, whenever it goes down just a little bit…you can see that," said Matthew Reed, co-owner of Reed Moving Company and Ranch and Masters Real Estate Company.

They said that while they do benefit from the price drop, they still feel the pain of higher prices.

“We have multiple trucks operating weekly, so we’re definitely noticing the fuel prices when they’ve gone up. With diesel at $5.40 a gallon, it definitely runs high, and we’ve noticed it," said Justin.

We talked to AAA, which said that whether you’re driving a moving truck or a four-door car, there are ways to save at the pump.

“You can’t control geopolitical issues, you can’t control crude oil, but you can control how you drive. You know from the AAA study, driver behavior is the number one factor when it comes to maximizing your fuel efficiency…that means driving the speed limit, avoiding aggressive acceleration," said David Armbruster, spokesperson & senior public affairs specialist for AAA.

Matthew and Justin said they’re filling up more than they like, which is two to three times a week.

So, in order to keep the business moving forward, they're watching how they spend elsewhere.

“We’ve seen them increase, so we kinds know how to navigate that territory, so we’re just doing the best we can, tighten things up and be more efficient, so that way we don’t have to pass that cost over to the customer," said Justin.

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